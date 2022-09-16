Food bank getting new refrigerated truck from restaurant company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a national restaurant company, Golden Harvest Food Bank will be getting a new refrigerated truck that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time.

The food bank said it will get its truck at the end this month and plans a grand revealing ceremony Sept. 28.

Golden Harvest is one of 10 food banks affiliated with Feeding America that will receive a new truck, plus $52,000 for food and other needs, under the $2 million grant from the Darden Restaurants Foundation with support from partners Penske Truck Leasing and Lineage Logistics.

“Across our company, we have a higher purpose to nourish and delight everyone we serve, and that includes the communities where we operate our restaurants,” said Rick Cardenas, president and CEO of Darden Restaurants. “We’re uniquely positioned to help in the fight against hunger, and we’re proud to continue helping more Feeding America member food banks increase access to nutritious food for people who need it most.”

The rate of inflation has caused grocery prices to spike by more than 13% over the last year, and families are turning to local food banks for support. Communities of color continue to be impacted by food insecurity at a disproportionately higher rate.

In addition, local food banks are also dealing with the impacts of inflation, resulting in higher costs for food and the transportation needed to acquire and deliver food to their communities. Feeding America helped identify food banks serving communities of color with disproportionately high levels of food insecurity to receive a truck to help increase their mobile food pantry capacity.

“As food prices remain stubbornly high, the nearly 34 million people who experienced food insecurity in 2021 continue to face a tough choice, whether to purchase food or pay for other basic needs, such as electricity or medicine,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “This Hunger Action Month, we’re grateful for the collaborative efforts from Darden, Penske and Lineage in continuing to provide member food banks with refrigerated trucks that will help reach more communities and provide millions of meals to individuals and families across the country.”

Darden has several restaurant brands, locally including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

