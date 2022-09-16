Deputies seek missing Augusta mom, 2-year-old daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her 2 year-old-daughter.

Jasmin Allen, 25, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday leaving her residence in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive, according to authorities. She was driving a silver 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was reported by her mother to be suffering from postpartum depression. Allen is with her 2-year-old daughter, Aamirah Allen.

Allen is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, while Aamirah is described as 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of them.

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Evans 706-821-1085 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

