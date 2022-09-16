Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies seek missing Augusta mom, 2-year-old daughter

Jasmin and Aamirah Allen
Jasmin and Aamirah Allen(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her 2 year-old-daughter.

Jasmin Allen, 25, was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday leaving her residence in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive, according to authorities. She was driving a silver 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was reported by her mother to be suffering from postpartum depression. Allen is with her 2-year-old daughter, Aamirah Allen.

Allen is described as 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, while Aamirah is described as 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of them.

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Evans 706-821-1085 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Quinten Lister
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II memorial in Aiken, S.C.
‘Her memory will live on’: Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Happening Saturday: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Happening Saturday: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee
Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee
Arts in the Heart
Arts in the Heart kicks off in downtown Augusta