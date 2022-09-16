Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny during the day with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. This looks to be the first dry night for Friday night football this season with temperatures expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s by kickoff with a mix of sun and clouds. Nice weather tonight for Border Bash and Arts in the Heart.

Nice start to the weekend with sunrise temperatures early Saturday in the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. Staying clear and comfortable for Arts in the Heart Saturday evening with temperatures in the 70s past sunset.

Morning lows Sunday will be back down in the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies Sunday with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week looks to warm back up above average. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Thursday next week. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.