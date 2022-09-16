Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beautiful weather sticks around this evening through the weekend. This looks to be the first dry night for Friday night football this season with temperatures expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s by kickoff with mostly clear skies. Nice weather tonight for Border Bash and Arts in the Heart as well with low humidity and light winds.

The weather looks great for Arts in the Heart in Downtown Augusta tonight through this weekend. (WRDW)

Nice start to the weekend with sunrise temperatures early Saturday in the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. Staying clear and comfortable for Arts in the Heart Saturday evening with temperatures in the 70s past sunset.

Morning lows Sunday will be back down in the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies Sunday with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week looks to warm back up above average. Highs Monday will be near 90 and then increase to the mid and low 90s Tuesday through Thursday next week. No rain in the forecast over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

