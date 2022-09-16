Submit Photos/Videos
Congress to get final report from panel that seeks Fort Gordon renaming

Fort Gordon could become Fort Eisenhower
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON - Congress is closer getting the final recommendation of the commission that wants to rename Fort Gordon and other military assets that commemorate Confederate figures.

The panel is releasing its recommendations in three parts. The first part — recommending, among other things, that Fort Gordon be renamed Fort Eisenhower — was released weeks ago. The second part has also been released.

MORE | What local NSA leaker thinks about Trump document allegations

The third part awaits official submission to Congress by Oct. 1, but the panel this week revealed elements of it to the media.

In it, the panel suggests removal of a Confederate monument at Arlington National Cemetery and lists minor assets like streets, water towers, athletic fields and hospital doors that should be reamed.

Unlike the earlier parts of the final report, the commission isn’t suggesting what the new names of these assets should be, leaving that to others.

The Confederate statue at Arlington, unveiled in 1914, features a bronze woman crowned with olive leaves, standing on a 32-foot pedestal, and was designed to represent the American South. According to Arlington, the woman holds a laurel wreath, a plow stock and a pruning hook, with a Biblical inscription at her feet that says: “They have beat their swords into plough-shares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

MORE | Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking police during U.S. Capitol riot

The pedestal features 14 shields, engraved with the coats of arms of the 13 Confederate states and Maryland, which didn’t secede or join the Confederacy. Some of the figures also on the statue include a slave woman depicted as “Mammy” holding what is said to be the child of a white officer, and an enslaved man following his owner to war.

The Latin inscription translates to: “The victorious cause was pleasing to the gods, but the lost cause to Cato,” and was meant to equate the South’s secession to a noble “lost cause.”

The panel’s most sweeping recommendations were released in May, and laying out new names for nine U.S. Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers: Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia; Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

The secretary of defense is expected to implement the commission’s plan no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

