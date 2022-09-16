Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bo the elephant celebrates one-year anniversary retirement after performing at circuses for decades

Bo, the 35-year-old elephant, celebrates his first anniversary as a retired circus star...
Bo, the 35-year-old elephant, celebrates his first anniversary as a retired circus star performer from George Carden Circus.(Elephant Aid International)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) - Bo, the 35-year-old elephant, celebrates his first anniversary as a retired circus star performer from George Carden Circus.

One year ago, Bo left center stage as a star to begin his journey as a retired elephant at Elephant Refuge North America, in Attapulgus, Ga. Bo was born in captivity and performed for three decades.

Bo shares 850 acres with Mala, Tarra and Samie. Mala is a young rescue dog who found a perfect playmate within Bo. They play hide-and-seek with boisterous engagement. Tarra, a 48-year-old female Asian elephant, became good friends with Bo the moment they met. Samie is the newest dog rescue.

At the Elephant Refuge North America, Bo walks miles every day, exploring, gazing, dusting, swimming in the lake and socializing with his new family.

He has free access to a custom-designed, fully automated elephant house, but he mostly prefers to sleep under the stars, unbothered by lightning storms and wild animals that populate the Refuge.

To learn more about Bo and Elephant Refuge North America, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Columbia County crews battle home fire in Evans

Latest News

Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported
Kennedy Manor
Students look to the future after attending CSRA College Night
CSRA College Night
CSRA College Night
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.