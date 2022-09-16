Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Arts in the Heart kicks off in downtown Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart has officially kicked off in downtown Augusta.

Arts in the Heart is the biggest event in downtown Augusta, attracting almost 95,000 people.

Arts in the Heart bringing economic boost to Augusta

Our News 12 Hallie Turner spent the day interacting with vendors and people experiencing the first day of the festival.

Vendors are lined up as far as the eye can see with food. They have crafts and so much more.

Arts in the Heart, Border Bash preparations are underway

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Quinten Lister
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II memorial in Aiken, S.C.
‘Her memory will live on’: Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Happening Saturday: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Happening Saturday: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee
Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee