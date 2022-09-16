988 suicide hotline helping thousands in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - New data shows thousands of residents of Georgia and South Carolina are relying on the 988 Crisis Lifeline that’s been launched to prevent suicides.

The number launched in mid-July, and now anyone across the country can call or text it for help if they are in a mental health crisis, no longer needing to look up a 10-digit phone number to access the free service.

In the first 45 days, 988 the number in Georgia received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be in danger.

Roughly 10% of all callers in Georgia were 18 and younger.

“This says to me that if teens are reaching out, we need to meet them where they are,” said Rachael Holloman, suicide prevention director for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Meanwhile, the number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in has gone up significantly.

At the lone center in South Carolina picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis text messages and chats.

“Busy, hectic, but in a sense, it’s what we’ve been doing for so many years,” Kathy Eckart said.

With more calls now coming in following the 988 launch, another is planned to open in Charleston County, projected for early 2023.

On Wednesday, advocates updated members of the South Carolina Suicide Prevention Coalition on how the implementation has been going and what assistance they need from the state to keep up with rising demand.

Compared to July of last year, calls coming into Mental Health America of Greenville County are up 63%, and 75% of them coming from South Carolinians are answered by someone there.

No call goes unanswered, so if they can’t get to it, a worker in another state will.

But advocates say that’s not ideal.

“It could end up in Phoenix, Ariz. And do you think Phoenix, Ariz., knows the resources in South Carolina like we do? No, they don’t. But they do have information about it,” Jennifer Roberts of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center said.

Mental health advocates also said Wednesday that South Carolina needs to put more money toward these centers and suicide prevention as a whole.

“We’ve started on a great foot, but we’ve really got to fund it, as Jennifer was talking about. We really need to be able to staff those positions and those call centers,” NAMI South Carolina Executive Director Bill Lindsey said.

