Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

29th annual Border Bash returns to SRP Park

By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two college football rivals take the field in Columbia, S.C., and fans are gearing up and showing their spirit at Border Bash.

Number one ranked Georgia is heading to take on South Carolina. The rivalry dates back more than 100 years.

MORE | Arts in the Heart, Border Bash preparations are underway

Laura Warren was live for us at Border Bash at SRP Park.

It will be packed with fans and some who just like a party. While the game kicks off at noon, the rivalry has already begun here at home.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
Ri’Chard Bryant
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Quinten Lister
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II memorial in Aiken, S.C.
‘Her memory will live on’: Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
Happening Saturday: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Happening Saturday: Georgia vs. South Carolina
Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee
Homecoming showdown between Burke County and Oconee
Arts in the Heart
Arts in the Heart kicks off in downtown Augusta