With a special theme, local corn maze prepares for fall opening

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cooler air only means one thing, fall is almost here.

One fall tradition is back, and it’s right on theme for football season.

Steed’s Dairy Corn Maze is opening next weekend. It’s been a long process preparing the fields.

The owner Jim Steed is getting it ready.

“Nobody likes to get hit in the face by leaves, so I come in here and trim the leaves up at this time,” he said.

He says it started back in the summer.

“I have to get a special corn that will grow in July,” said Steed.

This corn survives the heat. It just needs to be watered often. With inflation, Steed says growing it costs more now.

“It’s almost doubled what it was last year because of the inputs we had to put like fertilizer, water more often and everything else,” he said.

Steed creates a design and uses GPS to plant flags, so they know where to cut.

Since Atlanta Braves won a championship last year, and Georgia won their championship, we did an Atlanta Braves Georgia corn maze this year,” he said.

It takes months to get this ready, but Steed says it’s worth it.

“It’s a struggle sometimes, and it’ll give you a few gray hairs when it’s happening, but once it comes to an end and everything’s perfect, and you’ve got your good picture, and everybody can enjoy it, it’s great,” said Steed.

He’s excited to open it up. They’ll be open every weekend through mid-November. They’ll also have other fall-themed activities

