Vaccinations to be offered this Saturday in Swainsboro
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic Saturday
Immunizations will include school-required vaccinations, plus COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Georgia Highway 56 in Swainsboro.
It’s for all ages.
For more information, call 478-237-7501.
