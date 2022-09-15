Vaccinations to be offered this Saturday in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic Saturday

Immunizations will include school-required vaccinations, plus COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Georgia Highway 56 in Swainsboro.

It’s for all ages.

For more information, call 478-237-7501.

