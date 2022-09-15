Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Vaccinations to be offered this Saturday in Swainsboro

Vaccination
Vaccination(WNDU)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Health Department will hold an immunization clinic Saturday

Immunizations will include school-required vaccinations, plus COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Emanuel County Health Department, 50 Georgia Highway 56 in Swainsboro.

It’s for all ages.

For more information, call  478-237-7501.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor

Latest News

Blood donations especially needed during the summer
CSRA blood bank reports critical need for blood, platelet donors
west nile
South Carolina confirms first West Nile death of the year
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
VIDEO: Six cases of West Nile Virus in Richland Co.
VIDEO: Six cases of West Nile Virus in Richland Co.