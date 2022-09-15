Subway to reopen after murder over mayo

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Subway on Northside Drive has been closed ever since a worker was killed there in June. It’s now set to reopen at the end of this month.

There will be no dine-in option when it reopens, for the safety of the employees. Customers can head through the drive-thru or a walk-up window.

The franchise owner says the community has shown a huge outpour of support since the shooting.

“We’ve had dozens of people walk up to us in the store to ask us if we’re open, when are we going to open back up? and that’s encouraging,” he said.

Brianna Macon died in the shooting. Her girlfriend was also shot and has since recovered.

