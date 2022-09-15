S.C. State University getting funds for agriculture program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will award Clemson University and South Carolina State University up to $70 million under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant program.

The two land-grant universities have established pilot partnerships with 27 regional entities for incentives to peanut, vegetable, beef cattle and forest product growers and landowners to implement climate-smart production practices.

The statewide project will enroll hundreds of South Carolina farmers.

The money was announced Thursday by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. He wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack over the summer encouraging the agency to award the funds.

“I very much appreciate Secretary Vilsack awarding this grant to strengthen South Carolina’s agriculture economy,” said Graham. “The world is experiencing a food crisis, and Clemson University, South Carolina State University, and South Carolina farmers are on the forefront of increasing crop yields and helping poverty-stricken regions through cutting-edge research.”

He called investing in agriculture research and development “a no-brainer.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.