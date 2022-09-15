Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end.

At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up.

“Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in now. That’s why I’m here to get a big basket full of them, make me a peach cobbler this weekend,” said one customer.

This season almost didn’t go as planned when back in March temps fell below 20 degrees in some places in the Upstate which posed a big threat to peach crops. In the end, the impact felt at Fishers Orchard was not bad at all.

That survival is good news for South Carolina, a place state officials say produces about three times as many pounds of peaches as Georgia.

“When there are no peaches in South Carolina the economy definitely takes a hit, it’s a big thing,” said Fishers Orchard Owner Mark Fisher.

While the crop was good this season, Fisher says the biggest difference was selling fewer peaches wholesales but more retail.

“We have definitely noticed an upswing in people looking for fresh, local vegetables, fruit,” he said.

Now that peach season is nearing its end farmers will start preparing for next year’s crop.

“Unfortunately you can’t just let them grow and have peaches on them. There’s a lot of maintenance to them so it takes several guys all winter long,” explained Fisher.

At Fishers Orchard, this upcoming weekend will be the last one of the season that peaches are on sale. So you will want to visit the stores if you are craving some fresh peaches soon!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor

Latest News

The 2021 Trash Bash at the Border
Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title
This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death...
McMaster, corrections dept. appeal judge’s block of SC execution methods
South Carolina State University
S.C. State University getting funds for agriculture program
Fist bump
Jobs rebound to all-time high in Ga., pre-pandemic level in S.C.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, has introduced a bill calling for a...
Graham’s abortion bill adds to political challenges for GOP