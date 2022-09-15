Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end.

At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up.

“Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in now. That’s why I’m here to get a big basket full of them, make me a peach cobbler this weekend,” said one customer.

This season almost didn’t go as planned when back in March temps fell below 20 degrees in some places in the Upstate which posed a big threat to peach crops. In the end, the impact felt at Fishers Orchard was not bad at all.

That survival is good news for South Carolina, a place state officials say produces about three times as many pounds of peaches as Georgia.

“When there are no peaches in South Carolina the economy definitely takes a hit, it’s a big thing,” said Fishers Orchard Owner Mark Fisher.

While the crop was good this season, Fisher says the biggest difference was selling fewer peaches wholesales but more retail.

“We have definitely noticed an upswing in people looking for fresh, local vegetables, fruit,” he said.

Now that peach season is nearing its end farmers will start preparing for next year’s crop.

“Unfortunately you can’t just let them grow and have peaches on them. There’s a lot of maintenance to them so it takes several guys all winter long,” explained Fisher.

At Fishers Orchard, this upcoming weekend will be the last one of the season that peaches are on sale. So you will want to visit the stores if you are craving some fresh peaches soon!

