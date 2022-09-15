Submit Photos/Videos
Pair arrested for Washington County prison smuggle attempt

(left to right) Courtney Nickerson, and Lacie Rogers.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested and charged after attempting to smuggle items into a Washington County prison.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says on the morning of September 11, patrol deputies found a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Hwy 231 in Davisboro.

Deputies say they made contact with two people sitting inside the vehicle. The individuals were identified as Courtney Nickerson, 34, of Cordele, and Lacie Rogers, 26, of Bonaire.

While speaking to the pair, deputies say they noticed a drone hovering over their heads carrying a large object.

Nickerson and Rogers were detained at the scene, and through the investigation, deputies found the pair were attempting to smuggle illegal items into the prison located in Davisboro.

The pair were arrested and face several charges:

Nickerson is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, Possession Of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a firearm by a first-offender felon.

Rogers is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Felony, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felon.

