Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Generic ambulance photo
1 dead, 3 EMS crew members sickened by fentanyl exposure in Thomson
FILE - President Joe Biden shows a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting in the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
Domingo Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said people were "dumped...
Migrants 'dumped like human garbage,' advocate says
Search continues for pilot after plane crash
LIVE: Crews work to remove plane crash wreckage from Lake Hartwell