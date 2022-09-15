Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area

(wkyt)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color.

An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina, shows when the changes are expected to occur across the country.

According to the map, the peak for fall foliage for Georgia and South Carolina is expected to occur between Oct. 19 - Nov. 4. But, the very first signs of change are expected to occur in early October.

You can check out the map here.

Don’t forget the official start of fall is September 22!

This map shows when the colors of leaves should change this fall season.
This map shows when the colors of leaves should change this fall season.(SmokeyMountains.com)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor

Latest News

Columbia County crews battle home fire in Evans
MILITARY MATTERS: Navy Chief Surprises Three Children At School
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker holds rally in Columbia County
Herschel Walker visits Columbia County
Herschel Walker visits Columbia County