MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color.

An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina, shows when the changes are expected to occur across the country.

According to the map, the peak for fall foliage for Georgia and South Carolina is expected to occur between Oct. 19 - Nov. 4. But, the very first signs of change are expected to occur in early October.

You can check out the map here.

Don’t forget the official start of fall is September 22!

This map shows when the colors of leaves should change this fall season. (SmokeyMountains.com)

