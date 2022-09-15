Local high school students join recruiters at CSRA College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time since 2019, CSRA College Night is back in person at the James Brown Arena.

Over 90 different college recruiters were in attendance.

Students have the chance to register for scholarships on-site.

If you’re coming to this event, whether a parent or student, come with questions because those inside JBA know students can be a little nervous about the road ahead.

“As a student, I would come here asking myself, ‘What am I looking for in a college?’ ‘What are my career goals?’ and ‘What do I need to achieve those goals’,” said Kim Mitchell.

Mitchell is the education outreach lead at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and is confident every student will be able to have their questions answered.

“I get passionate about reaching that student that’s really not sure what they want to do. So tonight is a really good night to come and help or to learn,” she said.

For the past two years, those personal interactions are what’s been missing the most, so she’s excited to have this event back in person.

“I get excited about this event because it’s a way that we can touch so many different careers and so many different students,” said Mitchell.

Informing students and parents about their options will only help in the long run. Mitchell says it’s about putting students’ futures into clearer focus and reach.

“What we’re trying to do there is give those students guidance on what the workforce looks like. And here are the colleges and universities and technical schools that you need to talk to to help make those dreams come true,” she said.

With 4,000 to 7,000 thousand expected, the future will be packed inside the JBA.

