Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity

Wellstar shocked the city weeks ago when it announced Atlanta Medical Center’s closing
By Tim Darnell and Patrick Quinn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, announced Thursday a cash infusion of $130 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the city with only one Level 1 trauma center, Grady.

Sources told CBS46 the money could also be used for other purposes to help Grady accommodate the thousands of patients who are currently treated at Atlanta Medical Center.

The announcement was made at 10 am. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is challenging Kemp this fall in his reelection bid, held a virtual news conference one hour before Kemp’s announcement during which she continued her criticism of Kemp’s “disastrous record for Georgian’s health and his inadequate half measures that fail to meaningfully address our broken public health system.”

On Monday, Kemp met with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with Thurmond and Pitts.

The payment would come from state-allocated dollars and would help stabilize Grady in light of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on Nov. 1.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

Thurmond would not provide the exact investment amount headed to Grady.

“It is north of $100 million,” Thurmond said. “It’s a significant investment that I think will have a major impact on restoring the safety net that’s been broken.”

Dickens said there is a need to find an additional 250 beds in Atlanta to offset the closure.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor

Latest News

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Guilty verdict returned for 2018 fatal stabbing in Augusta
Local corn maze prepares for fall opening
Local corn maze prepares for fall opening
Search continues for pilot after plane crash
Crews work to remove plane crash wreckage from Lake Hartwell
Richmond County Board of Education
5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year
Martina Anderson
Richmond county Teacher of the Year finalists