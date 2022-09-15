Guilty verdict returned for 2018 fatal stabbing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been convicted of a 2018 fatal stabbing that left the victim with dozens of wounds.

The stabbing two days after Thanksgiving claimed the life of Damien Jenkins, who was left in a pool of his own blood in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

“He had a beautiful family who cared about him, a mom who adored him, and friends who looked up to him,” Williams said in a statement announcing Thursday’s guilty verdict. “He shared his love with everyone, including the man he set out to mentor. That same man would repay that kindness by stabbing him over 30 times.”

Ri’Chard Bryant was convicted and sentenced to wo consecutive life sentences, according to Williams.

The family thanked the Richmond County Jury, Judge Amanda Heath, and the DA’s prosecution team for their work this week.

In words to the court, the victim’s mother shared: “If he was in your presence right now, he’d be making you smile.”

Although Williams noted it was the second trial victory this week for his violent crimes unit, “there is no winner in a case where a life has been lost,” he wrote.

