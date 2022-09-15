Submit Photos/Videos
Get a taste of fall with new Blue Bell ice cream flavor

The newest flavor from Blue Bell, salted caramel brownie ice cream, is giving total fall vibes.
The newest flavor from Blue Bell, salted caramel brownie ice cream, is giving total fall vibes.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of Blue Bell’s new fall flavor, Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

Blue Bell says the flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

Blue Bell also created a recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with its new flavor.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores, click here.

