Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cooler mornings in the 50s. Lower humidity with lots of sun this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows will be back down in the mid and upper 50s early this morning. Mostly sunny during the day with low humidity and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be in the upper 50s early Friday. Mostly sunny during the day with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. This looks to be the first dry night for Friday night football this season with temperatures expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s by kickoff with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend is also looking nice with mostly sunny conditions, morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon temps remaining just below average in the middle to upper 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

