EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a home fire on Manly Way in Evans.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:57 a.m.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

We have reached out to officials for more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.