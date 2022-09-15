Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title

The 2021 Trash Bash at the Border
The 2021 Trash Bash at the Border(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams have officially challenged one another to see which city can turn out the most volunteers and clean up the most trash.

The Trash Bash at the Border challenge is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday to raise awareness about litter and illegal dumping in and near the Savannah River.

Volunteers will compete for the most impactful cleanup measured by volunteer turnout, total amount of debris collected, tires and recycling materials removed, and the most unusual litter found.

Projects will include cleanups by land and by water with kayaks and motorized boats.

North Augusta volunteers will meet at the North Augusta Riverfront Amphitheater and volunteers from Augusta will gather at the Jessye Norman Amphitheater at the Augusta Riverwalk.

The mayor with the least amount of volunteers will have to wear the opposing team’s shirt and present the winner with the Mayor’s Cup.

Augusta won last year’s challenge.

“The river doesn’t separate us, but connects us, so we do this in tandem to keep one of our most valuable resources viable for all,” Davis said.

Williams echoed the sentiment.

“I cannot think of a better way to bring the community together to work toward something bigger and better than ourselves,” he said.

