Arts in the Heart, Border Bash preparations are underway

By Clare Allen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the return of Arts in the Heart in downtown Augusta and the Border Bash at SRP Park, the CSRA is prepping for a huge weekend.

Nearly 100,000 people will come through Broad Street plus thousands more in North Augusta for our area’s biggest college rivalry.

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the river region.

“It is something for everyone over the weekend in downtown Augusta,” said Greater Augusta Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant.

MORE | MORNING MIX LIVE: Arts in the Heart, Border Bash, and more!

Joe Stevenson is the Border Bash event producer. He said, “People are ready to get out especially being an outdoor event. There’s plenty of space.”

Arts in the Heart and Border Bash will showcase and support local businesses, artists, and charities.

“Basically a pep rally the night before the big game between Georgia and South Carolina,” he said.

Durant said: “Some people say it’s a food festival. We have 18 international food booths, but some people say it’s an art festival because we have 130 jewelry and fine arts crafters in the middle of Broad Street.”

MORE | Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title

Arts in the Heart runs all weekend, while Border Bash is for one night only.

“The tailgate, halftime show, and the after party at any football game at any college town, so that’s the atmosphere here,” said Stevenson.

The festival will have a variety of things to explore. Music, food, and crafts.

Durant said: “During the day, the global stage, in the common is international dance performances, and then at night it turns into more bands.”

Border Bash is more than just a party for football. It supports local children’s charities.

“In the 29 years, I think $960,000, so we are pushing that million dollar mark.”

