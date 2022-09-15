Allendale County tightens rules on kids at football games

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like some other local districts, Allendale County schools are adjusting policies at athletic events with an eye toward student safety.

The new rules for Allendale-Fairfax High School “are in place to offer an environment that promotes safety and a positive fan experience,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore wrote Wednesday.

“With the increase in undesirable behaviors and the excessive number of young children remaining on campus following the completion of games, these procedures will help eliminate those concerns,” she continued.

Students in eighth grade or below now will not be allowed to enter an athletic event without a parent or guardian over age 21.

Also, all fans must sit in the stands. No one will be allowed to walk or stand around during the game except for going to the restroom and/or the concession stand, Gilmore wrote.

Parents and guardians must also remain with their child at all times.

The rules are similar to ones recently adopted in McDuffie County, Ga.

Aiken County also tweaked its rules recently , requiring that belongings be brought to games only inside clear bags of certain dimensions.

Richmond County has not adopted new rules, although a 17-year-old was recently found with a gun at the football game between Laney and Hephzibah high schools .

The rule changes come in the aftermath of the Texas school massacre and frequent school lockdowns due to threats of violence that are often fueled by social media challenges.

