1 dead, 3 EMS crew members sickened by fentanyl exposure in Thomson

Generic ambulance photo
Generic ambulance photo(CBS46 News)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911 received a call for assistance about a medical emergency at Heritage Villas, 411 Noble St.

McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services personnel responded to the scene.

When they arrived, EMS personnel entered the home and found two Thomson men inside. 

EMS personnel began providing medical treatment.  While providing medical treatment, three of the EMS personnel who had been in contact with one of the men began displaying symptoms associated with possible fentanyl exposure.

One man and three EMS personnel were taken to local hospitals for treatment. 

The three EMS personnel were treated and released later in the day. 

One man died and another man remains in treatment.

The GBI is assisting with this investigation. 

A GBI medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an official cause and manner of death.  The preliminary investigation has revealed that evidence associated with suspected fentanyl use was found inside the home. The investigation is ongoing.

