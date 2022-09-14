Submit Photos/Videos
Two charged with child cruelty after incident at Upstate daycare

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department said two people were recently charged after an incident at Excel Academy last month.

Officers said the suspects, Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall, put icepacks in a child’s clothes for no other reason than to cause the child to suffer. Officers confirmed that this incident happened at Excel Academy on Railroad Street around Aug. 24.

Lashway and McCall are both facing two counts of cruelty to children for the incident.

No other information regarding the incident or the suspects was released. We’ve reached out to Excel Academy for more information on the situation. On September 12, 2022, Excel Academy posted the following statement to Facebook.

