Savannah Rapids Park wants you to lock your love at the new sculpture

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah Rapids Park has officially opened the new Love Locks Bridge.

The sculpture now rests near the headgates of the Augusta Canal. Some were wondering what was going to happen to the old locks.

There are more than 1,000 love locks here at the headgates. With space filling up, the county is offering a new place to put them.

“That’s been going on for many many years, and there are thousands of locks up there,” said Columbia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Executive Director Shelly Blackburn

Blackburn has watched it grow over the last decade. Thousands of couples have locked in their love here.

“We know that that’s a very important part of the park, so we wanted to expand on that and bring some public art,” she said.

That’s why the county’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau decided to add this sculpture. Blackburn says this gives them more room, and they can expand it if they have to.

“If this gets really full and we need to add on to it, we do have the capability of doing that,” said Blackburn.

She says the locks on the headgates aren’t going anywhere. This sculpture is meant to be an alternative.

“It’s an addition to the headgates. We would love for people to place their locks here because we think it will be beautiful when it is full,” said Blackburn.

A few couples have already put up a lock on the sculpture. When you’re ready to lock in your love, Blackburn hopes you’ll do it here.

Blackburn says this has been about a year and a half in the making. They chose this design because they thought it blended well with the park.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.