Richmond County teen goes missing a third time, may be in Atlanta

Katrina Sexton, 16.
Katrina Sexton, 16.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 16-year-old who’d last been seen September 5.

This is a third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing.

She was last seen on the 200 block of Pineview Drive.

Sexton was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.

Katrina Sexton
Katrina Sexton(Contributed)

If anyone has information on Sexton, please contract the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

