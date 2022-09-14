Richmond County teen goes missing a third time, may be in Atlanta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 16-year-old who’d last been seen September 5.

This is a third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing.

She was last seen on the 200 block of Pineview Drive.

Sexton was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.

Katrina Sexton (Contributed)

If anyone has information on Sexton, please contract the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

