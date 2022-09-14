Over $2 million secured for small business center in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funding was secured for Augusta business owners.

We talked with Senator Warnock and the Downtown Development Authority about how a ‘micro-enterprise’ can help boost business.

Micro-enterprise for this project means they’ll have all resources under one roof for small businesses.

We tried to get them to tell us where it was, but they wouldn’t budge on the location.

It’s going to have to be a large building because this project is big, and it’s an investment in Augusta. Strolling in downtown Augusta boarded businesses paint a dark story for many people. But in reality,

“It’s very much alive,”

More than $2 million will go towards a new micro-enterprise center on the Broad Street corridor.

“To have this type of resource located in the downtown area is huge,” said Augusta Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Margaret Woodard.

She realized many businesses didn’t know all the resources available to them. The building will house all business resources under one roof while offering mentoring and training for small businesses with Augusta Technical College.

This is even a place people can pitch ideas to an investor, or if businesses don’t have a physical storefront but want to grow, this is where they can do that.

“Young people, it’ll being entrepreneurs, it’ll bring vitality, and foot traffic, it’ll be a little epicenter,” she said.

Last year, Augusta gained 50 new businesses. We’re on track for 30 this year.

Warnock said: “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and this is our chance to give those small businesses to thrive, to get the technical assistance they need, and create a context for innovation to create more jobs in the region.”

The goal is to not only bring in new business but help keep it alive.

“This building here in Augusta will literally provide a tent for small businesses to thrive in that area, and that’s a win-win for everybody,” said Warnock.

We asked the Downtown Development Authority about people calling the downtown area ‘dead’. They say it’s very much alive and will only continue to grow with this investment. Augusta Tech says they will offer an entrepreneurship major in this building.

