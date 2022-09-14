Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large contingent of law enforcement officers converged Wednesday afternoon at a house on Fairfield Street.

Observers were pushed back from the house near Hampton Avenue, according to witnesses.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant as a follow-up to a drive-by shooting Tuesday on Kenmont Street that caused no injuries. Aiken city officers were assisting at the site of the search warrant, deputies said.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were using a loudspeaker to tell people inside the house to come out with their hands up.

Five or six people came out of the house, several of them apparently teenagers. One of the SWAT team members on the scene.

The incident had been going on since about 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.