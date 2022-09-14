Lucy Craft Laney History Museum highlights local history of Black caddies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Black History Museum hosted a panel of Black caddies who worked on golf courses around Augusta, including Augusta National.

The idea was to highlight the contributions the caddies made to the history of golf in Augusta, specifically between 1932 and 1982.

The Lucy Craft Laney Black History Museum hosted its first senior luncheon in two years, putting the spotlight on Black caddies in Augusta.

“Being a caddie, there are a lot of things you endure and go through,” said one caddie.

The panel shared memories, experiences, and advice. That comes from years of experience in Augusta.

Some started at 11 years old.

“I caddied from the country club to the Augusta National,” said Jim ‘Big Boy’ Dent.

He was recently inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame and shared what drew him into the game of golf.

“I was young and did not have a job. Going to school getting $5 or $6 in my pocket was a lot of money,” he said.

They say walking the golf course took them to places all around the world. Their professions as caddies prove representation mattered then and now.

One lady asked them if they felt any level of discrimination throughout their career.

“We as golfers came through the hard times,” said Conan Sanders, Coach for NIKE Leadership Camp.

Dent said: “The only thing that bothered me was if you hit me. You can call me anything you want. That won’t hurt as bad as you hit me. I just went on about my business because I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

The senior luncheons are a monthly event. In October, organizers plan to talk about organ donors.

