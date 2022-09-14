Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

The robber grabbed the clerk and started beating him with a pistol, striking the employee multiple times in the head and face, according to the district attorney.

Several witnesses were in the store, “and one particularly clever witness took heroic action” by parking his car at the door to block the robber’s exit, the DA said Wednesday in a statement.

The robber had to violently kick the door down to try and escape, and his wallet fell out of his pocket.

That wallet led to his identification and quick arrest.

“He made away with $3,357 of other people’s money, but the ID in his own wallet got him a life sentence,” Assistant District Attorney Keagan Waystack said in a statement.

Although the gun wasn’t functional, an act of violence with anything that resembles a gun can bring a life sentence in prison, according to the DA.

A jury returned the guilty verdict Tuesday.

