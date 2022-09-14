‘It’s overdue’: East Augusta resident is happy to see progress on stormwater project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stormwater and draining issues have caused flooding in Augusta’s streets for years.

City leaders say they have tried to solve the problem with a stormwater fee they’ve been collecting for several years.

Areas like Ellis Street tend to flood regularly. The city continues to struggle with funding the stormwater project.

There’s a mixture of opinions surrounding stormwater.

Here in East Augusta, some neighbors are seeing the immediate impact of the project, while others disagree.

After Tuesday’s money breakdown to city leaders, we’re hearing more questions.

Doretha Hollins Williams is an East Augusta resident. She said, “It’s taken about 30-40 years for it to happen, and I’m elated about it. I don’t have any problems with it at all.”

Williams has lived in Augusta since it was just a few houses in the ‘60s.

While the construction zone is far from the spaced-out area it used to be, she prefers the noise to the flooding.

“Whenever it would storm, the water would settle on each corner, you could barely get out,” she said.

Despite progress, some commissioners say it isn’t enough. They went back and forth with the engineering department about the stormwater fee.

Commissioner for District 4 Alvin Mason said: “I’m sure there are great things going on with the program, but our job is to figure out those things that are causing the program not to succeed.”

Stormwater Services Manager Oscar Flite said, “Every year, that program still passes the audit. I don’t see any reason to go further.”

There are still gaps. Since fees started in 2016, with an aimed budget of more than $15 million a year, they’ve failed to collect millions in most cycles.

Creating a combined shortfall of almost an entire year’s budget. Also, staffing questions, a budget of $5.2 million for 82 workers, but they still needed to hire an extra 12 people outside of the engineering department. But for some, it still makes a difference.

Williams said: “It’s overdue, and I’m appreciative of everything they’re doing,”

While no action was voted on Tuesday, if any action is taken against the stormwater fee program, it’ll have to go before the full commission.

