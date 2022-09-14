Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

House Ad-Hoc Committee to study SC economic development and utility modernization

April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
April 8, 2022 - Mary Green(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith announced the formation of a new House Ad-Hoc Committee Wednesday. The State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee will consider modernization, workforce development, and infrastructure intended to designed to attract industry.

Smith said, “With extraordinary economic growth in recent years, including unprecedented revenue, it is time for South Carolina to harness her diverse, dynamic position and maximize her full economic potential.”

The Committee’s membership includes:

  • Chairman Jay West (District 7)
  • Representative Nathan Ballentine (District 71)
  • Representative Sylleste Davis (District 100)
  • Representative Lee Hewitt (District 108)
  • Representative Kimberly Johnson (District 64)
  • Representative Roger Kirby (District 61)
  • Representative Steven Long (District 37)
  • Representative Brandon Newton (District 45)
  • Representative Russell Ott (District 93)
  • Representative Mark Smith (District 99)
  • Representative Leon Stavrinakis (District 119)
  • Representative Deon Tedder (District 109)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor

Latest News

Columbia County crews battle home fire in Evans
MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area
MILITARY MATTERS: Navy Chief Surprises Three Children At School
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker holds rally in Columbia County
Herschel Walker visits Columbia County
Herschel Walker visits Columbia County