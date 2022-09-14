Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?

William Mears, 45.
William Mears, 45.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing man.

William Mears, 45, was last seen in the Washington Road and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway area on Sept. 8.

Investigators say he is known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Road, Washington Road, and the downtown area.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information on Mears, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

