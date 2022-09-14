Have you seen these missing Richmond County teens?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find two missing teens.

Katrina Sexton, 16, was last seen on September 5 on the 200 block of Pineview Drive. This is the third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. Deputies say it is believed that Sexton may be in the Atlanta area.

Katrina Sexton, 16. (Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are also looking for Jayla Jerrideau, 16, who was last seen on September 12. She was wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black Crocs.

Deputies say she is known to frequent the areas of Harrisburg, Fox Den, and Glendale.

Jayla Jerrideau, 16. (Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information about these missing teens, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.