Have you seen these missing Richmond County teens?

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find two missing teens.

Katrina Sexton, 16, was last seen on September 5 on the 200 block of Pineview Drive. This is the third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. Deputies say it is believed that Sexton may be in the Atlanta area.

Katrina Sexton, 16.
Katrina Sexton, 16.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are also looking for Jayla Jerrideau, 16, who was last seen on September 12. She was wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black Crocs.

Deputies say she is known to frequent the areas of Harrisburg, Fox Den, and Glendale.

Jayla Jerrideau, 16.
Jayla Jerrideau, 16.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information about these missing teens, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

