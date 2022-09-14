Have you seen these missing Richmond County teens?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find two missing teens.
Katrina Sexton, 16, was last seen on September 5 on the 200 block of Pineview Drive. This is the third time Katrina Sexton has been reported missing.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. Deputies say it is believed that Sexton may be in the Atlanta area.
Deputies are also looking for Jayla Jerrideau, 16, who was last seen on September 12. She was wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black Crocs.
Deputies say she is known to frequent the areas of Harrisburg, Fox Den, and Glendale.
If anyone has information about these missing teens, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.
