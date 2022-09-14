Grant Me Hope | Meet Eric, who likes science, sports and electronics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Eric.

Eric, born in 2006, is a well-mannered and respectful teen who loves cooking, listening to anime music, drawing, coloring, hiking, going for walks and swimming.

He also enjoys playing board games, basketball and video games as well as watching action movies, comedies, animated shows, and football and basketball games. The 49ers and Lakers are his favorite teams.

At school, where he earns good grades and gets along well with the other kids, Eric enjoys learning about science and having free periods.

After he graduates from high school, Eric plans to get a job and save his money.

“I like engines, like electronics,” he said. “I can build stuff pretty good. I built a robot not that long ago.”

Eric needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationships with his siblings who have been planned for separately.

To inquire about Eric, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.