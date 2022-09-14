Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Gamecocks brace for #1 ranked Georgia

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring on a 2-point conversion...
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring on a 2-point conversion against Georgia State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bracing for Saturday’s game against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Williams-Brice Stadium. The kickoff is set for noon.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are returning home for a three-game homestand. The first game in the series is against the defending champions.

The Gamecocks come into Saturday’s contest with a 1-1 record for the season after defeating Georgia State 34-14 in the season opener before falling to Arkansas 44-30 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Georgia defeated the nationally ranked Oregon 49-3 before overwhelming Samford 33-0.

Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer will again face a former colleague for the third straight week. Beamer was on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia in 2016 and 2017.

The team comes into Saturday down players after season-ending injuries suffered during the game against Arkansas.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
magnifying glass
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
From left: Devon Raye Brock and William Patrick Edward Barfield
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor