Gamecocks brace for #1 ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bracing for Saturday’s game against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Williams-Brice Stadium. The kickoff is set for noon.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are returning home for a three-game homestand. The first game in the series is against the defending champions.

The Gamecocks come into Saturday’s contest with a 1-1 record for the season after defeating Georgia State 34-14 in the season opener before falling to Arkansas 44-30 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Hear LIVE from @CoachClaytonW and @Coach_Satt as the Gamecocks get ready to take on Georgia! https://t.co/nz47I8CHjx — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) September 14, 2022

Georgia defeated the nationally ranked Oregon 49-3 before overwhelming Samford 33-0.

Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer will again face a former colleague for the third straight week. Beamer was on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia in 2016 and 2017.

The team comes into Saturday down players after season-ending injuries suffered during the game against Arkansas.

