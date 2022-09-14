Submit Photos/Videos
Ga.-based fan-controlled basketball league set for launch

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A new fan-controlled basketball league is expected to begin play in February.

Plans for a venture called Fan Controlled Hoops were unveiled Wednesday by the creators of a similar league — Fan Controlled Football — which is entering its third season.

MORE | Referee shortages in the Augusta region are impacting high school sports

There initially will be four teams in the new Atlanta-based basketball league, with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a co-owner of one of the clubs. The venture also brought in former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts as a strategic adviser.

The format will be 4-on-4, full-court, with real-time fan interactivity. It will be similar to the fan-controlled football venture, where fans can call offensive plays and vote on rules.

