Free child safety seat checks to be offered in Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Sept. 18-24 designated as National Child Passenger Safety Week, local parents can get some free help from state experts.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Department of Public Safety are offering free seat checks in selected areas across Georgia during the week.

The experts will be in Augusta at Buy Buy Baby, 242 Robert C Daniel Jr. Parkway, from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22.

And the Grovetown Police Department will be offering a similar program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Grovetown City Hall, 103 Old Wrightsboro Road. Burgers and hot dogs will be available at that event.

Through checks like these, parents can often learn how to properly install and use the seats and make sure they haven’t been damaged or recalled.

