Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

CRIME | Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant

Residents reported hearing about five gunshots and glass breaking toward the back of a rental complex, followed by a vehicle speeding away.

A vehicle at the complex was found with bullet holes and four slashed tires – damage the owner estimated to total $7,000.

Officers found shell casings, which were turned over to investigators, and collected surveillance video from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-20 in Aiken County
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
equine
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Equine Rescue of Aiken’s desperate cry for help
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

Railroad
EXPLAINER: Here’s how a railroad strike would impact your life
William Mears, 45.
Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Governor’s race too close to call, new Quinnipiac poll says