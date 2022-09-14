Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Residents reported hearing about five gunshots and glass breaking toward the back of a rental complex, followed by a vehicle speeding away.

A vehicle at the complex was found with bullet holes and four slashed tires – damage the owner estimated to total $7,000.

Officers found shell casings, which were turned over to investigators, and collected surveillance video from the scene.

