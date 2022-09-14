Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cooler mornings in the 50s. Lower humidity with lots of sun this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 50s early Wednesday morning. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Cooler start in the 50s this morning. Mostly sunny during the day with low humidity and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the upper 50s early Thursday. Mostly sunny during the day with low humidity and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be near 60 early Friday. Mostly sunny during the day with highs in the mid-80s. This looks to be the first dry night for Friday night football this season with temperatures expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s by kickoff with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend is also looking nice with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and afternoon temps remaining just below average in the middle 80s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-20 in Aiken County
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
equine
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Equine Rescue of Aiken’s desperate cry for help
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Da’shaun Emmanuel Howard, 17.
17-year-old charged with child molestation of 5-year-old in Grovetown

Latest News

Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warm Afternoon
Sunny & Warm All Week
Cool Morning
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
DRY!
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino