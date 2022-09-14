Columbia County hopes separate police force will help connect with students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last year the Columbia County School District reported crimes on campus to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The district now has its own full police force with its own chief, which the superintendent says he hopes helps them connect with the student body.

So far, the district has responded to several incidents within the start of the new year.

“We’ve been very proactive this year about going out and talking quickly about the things that we’re seeing happening in our schools because we want to educate our families as well as our students about what will and won’t be tolerated in school and what actions are going to be taken. When that’s not followed,” said Columbia County Superintendent, Dr. Steve Flynt.

Moving forward, Flynt hopes the current resource officers in the district can de-escalate any situation and help show students what behavior is acceptable and unsafe at school.

