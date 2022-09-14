Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-20 in Aiken County
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
equine
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Equine Rescue of Aiken’s desperate cry for help
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 just east of Thomson.
Driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
iOS 16
What the Tech: Should you wait to update your iPhone to iOS 16?
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
William Mears, 45.
Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
Law enforcement incident on Fairfield Street near Hampton Avenue in Aiken
Officers converge on address in Aiken for search warrant