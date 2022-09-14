Aiken County schools add additional benefits to tackle bus driver shortage

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School bus driver shortages continue to be a problem for our local districts.

But Tuesday night, Aiken County tacked on more benefits to entice new employees.

Some bus drivers tell us they are driving more than two routes a day while working a second job to make ends meet.

The Aiken County Public School Board met to discuss how they can keep the drivers they have and offer incentives to hire new ones.

One bus driver says she has never driven an elementary route before, and now she drives two a day while working as a teacher’s aide.

The shortage has staff in Aiken County dividing and conquering to make sure all of the kids are taken care of.

“Yesterday I picked up, and today I probably will as well. An extra high school middle school route. This means I’m working 12 and a half hour days,” said Lisa Lewis.

She has been a bus driver in the Aiken County Public School District for 24 years. Even though she’s camera shy, she’s not shy about speaking out about the issues they’re facing.

“Some of these drivers come back at 9:30 10 o’clock at night and are back in the morning at five,” said Lewis.

As of Tuesday, school officials say they are 34 bus drivers short. Buses are at capacity, and she says they often have to leave kids at the school and circle back a second time.

“Middle school gets out at 3:15 p.m. You’re seeing kids still there at 4:30 p.m. You go by the high school, high school gets out at 3:30 p.m., you’re seeing kids still there at 5 to 5:15 p.m.,” she said.

District 3 Board Member Brian Silas has seen the issue firsthand. He took a ride with Lewis.

“Something I really learned that morning is these bus drivers are the first face that a lot of our kids see during the day, so it can really impact how that child’s day starts,” he said.

Board members voted on $1 raises for everyone and continued signing bonuses of $1,000 to keep their drivers and try to attract more.

“I think that bus drivers are undervalued by so many people, and it’s such an important job. We’ve got to do a better job of recruiting and retaining and keeping our bus drivers,” said Silas.

Lewis said: “I love my job. I love these children. I’ve been here way too long to quit. The benefits of retirement, as far as having insurance, is amazing.”

