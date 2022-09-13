Submit Photos/Videos
Wounded warrior will bring motivational message to Fort Gordon

Motivational speaker and fitness guru Noah Galloway
By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Iraq War veteran Noah Galloway will visit the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence to inspire and motivate future leaders later this month.

Galloway, a native of Birmingham, Ala., was drawn to military service after the 9/11 attacks. He enlisted as an infantryman in 2001 and served in the 502nd Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Ky., during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

As a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, he was part of the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003, where he served as a guidon bearer to then-Capt. Paul Stanton, now commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon.

From left: Maj Gen Paul Stanton and Noah Galloway.
In December 2005, three months into his second deployment to Iraq, Galloway suffered life-changing injuries when his vehicle convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device attack. Six days later, he woke up in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., having lost his left arm and left leg.

After a dark period of recovery and rehabilitation, Galloway emerged from his depressive state with a newfound commitment to overcome the obstacles before him and inspire others to do the same.

Now a fitness guru and motivational speaker, Galloway was featured on the cover of Men’s Health magazine and in multiple hit TV series, including “Dancing With the Stars” and “American Grit.” Additionally, Galloway authored his first book in 2017, a memoir “Living with No Excuses the Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier.”

Last month, during a chance encounter with Stanton at the Atlanta airport, he was invited to share his inspirational story with Fort Gordon service members. The event will include senior leaders and students of various ranks and positions.

If you go

Galloway will speak from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Fort Gordon’s Signal Theater.

Those wishing to attend can RSVP for the event at on the U.S Army Cyber Center of Excellence Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/ArmyCyberCoE/.

Members of the public without a Department of Defense ID card can pre-register for Fort Gordon access at https://visit.gvt.us/?b=usa&i=gordon&t=v.

Questions contiue to swirl on stormwater funds
The pandemic's impact on crime
Augusta University waives test requirements
