‘A win for both us and students’: Augusta University waives test requirements

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University announced they’ll continue their pandemic-era policy, making SAT and ACT testing optional.

Heading into this semester, 23 of 26 Georgia universities and colleges waived those score requirements. But some are adding them back next year.

Here’s why AU is choosing not to.

This applies to first-year students who meet the criteria going into fall 2023-24.

AU says continuing to make testing optional can add flexibility and promote increased access to higher education.

“A lot of students have difficult times scheduling time, finding the time, and taking the test as many times as they liked to get the scores that they like. When we can do test-optional admission and look at a variety of criteria to make sure we are enrolling students that can be academically successful, that’s a win for both us and students,” said Associate VP for Enrollment Management Alexis Pope.

To meet the criteria for your scores to be waived, you have to have a 3.4 high school GPA in your core classes. For anything below, you have to submit your scores.

“Time and time again, we look at the student’s high school credentials, and that is the most indicative thing of whether they are going to be successful in college, whether they are prepared and committed to being successful,” said Pope. “Test scores often add to the value.”

This does not apply to all programs at AU.

“Our dual enrollment program still requires test scores as well as the Zell Miller Scholarship in the state of Georgia,” she said.

AU says they’ve seen a two percent increase in enrollment this fall. Last year, they saw a significant increase in freshman applications, but they say a lot of students weren’t qualified.

“There are a lot of other things that correlate with high test scores, the number of times you can take a test, the income level of the family, unfortunately, is very tied to those test scores,” he said.

AU still encourages students to take the ACT and SAT and to send in the scores.

We reached out to a couple of other regional schools to see if they’re requiring test scores for next fall. University of Georgia, Georgia Technical College, Georgia State, and Savannah State require ACT or SAT scores. Georgia Southern does not but does have a minimum GPA requirement of 3.2

