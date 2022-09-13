What the Tech: Should you wait to update you iPhone to iOS 16?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Apple has released iOS 16 for most newer iPhones, and if you’re thinking about downloading it right away, you should know a few things.

Many people wonder if it’s best to download new updates as soon as they become available or wait.

First, any new iOS update generally comes with bugs. Apple has been testing iOS 16 for a couple of months by releasing Beta versions. Those Beta versions allow iPhone users to use the software and report back to Apple any bugs or problems.

In previous updates, bugs have been responsible for some apps not working, devices working sluggishly, or the smartphone battery discharging quicker than usual.

Each update addresses those bugs until Apple engineers determine if it is ready for release. iOS 16 became available on Sept. 12.

Should you wait? For most iPhone users waiting until the first update after the initial release is a good idea. Apple generally releases the first update, in this case, iOS 16.1, a few weeks later.

With the release of iOS 15, that initial point one update came within the first week after engineers were alerted to specific bugs and a quick fix became available.

So if you can wait on the new features, hold off on downloading and installing 16.1 until those bugs are detected and fixed. If you cannot wait on the new features, here are a few things you should do before installing it:

Check to see if your phone can run iOS 16. Apple says the update will work on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone SE, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 12, and 13.

Update your apps. Open the App Store app and tap your photo, emoji or name in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Scroll down to see any apps where updates are available. Delete any app you do not use or no longer need. You can always install it again later.

You will need space on your phone for the update. iOS 16 needs approximately 5 GB of free space, so you may need to delete more apps, music, or other data to make room for the update.

Back up your phone to the cloud or a computer. In settings, tap your profile at the top of the page and scroll down until you can click on iCloud. You’ll see an option to back up the phone. A recent backup is necessary if something goes wrong with the update. Your phone may need to be restored to the most recent backup. Check the date and select back up now. Depending on the size of your phone’s storage, this can take several minutes.

Once those steps are complete, download and install the backup. Downloading 5 GB can take quite a while. We suggest only downloading and installing iOS updates when you’re on your home WiFi connection.

While the operating system is being downloaded you can still use your phone, but once the installation process begins your phone will need to restart.

We’ve been using the Beta versions of iOS 16 for several weeks, and there are features that many iPhone users will love, but if you can wait, hold off until Apple releases version 16.1.

